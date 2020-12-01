Madison Woolley Goes Braless Under An Open Blazer On Instagram

Madison Woolley looked stunning in a new Instagram post that showed her posing braless under an open blazer. In the new photo posted earlier today, the 22-year-old model and author rocked her sexy attire and posed confidently in a mirror selfie.

The Australian influencer sported a white blazer and was braless underneath the unbuttoned garment, offering a nice look at her cleavage. The view also included a glimpse of her flat stomach and her abs. The piece was long and slightly oversized. The sleeves, on the other hand, were a bit loose on her arms, but its length was just right.

She wore a pair of high-waisted tailored pants in the same color. The trousers had a snug fit and perfectly highlighted her curves. The thick waistband obscured her belly button from view. The light-colored ensemble was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

Madison took the snapshot inside her home in Australia. Eager fans of the model have seen the area many times in her Instagram snapshots.

The bright natural lighting coming in from the nearby window illuminated the place and her curves well. She posed against a white wall and in the middle of the frame, popping her hip to the side with her right thigh in front of the other. She grabbed her top with her right hand away from her waist, while her other hand was holding her phone. Madison angled the mobile device in front of her shoulder as she gazed into her screen and took the snap.

Madison left her blond hair down, parted in the middle, and styled straight with the ends hanging down her back. Notably, she tucked her locks behind her ears, to prevent the strands from falling on her face. For the occasion, she wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, and a ring.

In the caption, she revealed that her outfit came from her brand called 23rd & Madison and added a tag for its Instagram page in the post and the picture.

Madison’s avid social media fans loved the newest update. As of this writing, it amassed more than 9,100 likes and over 60 comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Some admirers had the urge to compliment the model, flocking to the comments section to let her know how sexy she looked. Countless others were content with using a mix of emoji to express their feelings.

“Wow, girl! You are killing it!” gushed an admirer, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Loving your new line, darling!!!! The white boss looking pieces are fab!” wrote another fan.