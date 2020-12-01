Hugh Jackman Shares Adorable Snap In Honor Of His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ 65th Birthday

Actor Hugh Jackman took to Instagram recently to share a sweet snap with his 29.4 million followers in honor of his wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ birthday. She was celebrating her 65th birthday, and the duo were together at a table, looking absolutely adorable.

Deborra-Lee rocked a simple black top with a crew neckline. She had several gold bangles on one wrist, adding some embellishment to the look, as well as a few rings on her fingers. Her blond locks were swept back in an elegant up-do, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her stunning features.

A pair of glasses was perched atop her head, and her eyes were closed as she appeared to be in the process of blowing out some candles. On the table in front of her was a thick wooden board topped with a variety of tasty treats, from sliced strawberries to blueberries and what looked like a large piece of tiramisu. The dessert had only three candles, two metallic gold ones and one blush pink candle, all narrow and elegant.

Hugh likewise kept his ensemble simple, and matched his wife with his own black top. He placed one hand on the surface to her left and rested the other on her shoulder as he gazed down at the dessert board in front of her.

Hugh had a smile on his face and he appeared to be immersed in the special moment. A few additional details were visible in the background, including the set of large paned windows that overlooked a charming street, and a candle flickering on another table.

He paired the adorable shot with a heartfelt caption that listed many of the qualities he loved about his wife, ending by declaring his love for her. His followers couldn’t get enough of the glimpse into his personal life and his relationship with Deborra-Lee, and the post racked up over 1 million likes within 22 hours. It also received 7,292 comments from his eager audience in the same time span.

“Get yourself a man who says such wonderful words about you,” one fan wrote, loving Hugh’s caption.

“Why doesn’t this post have a million more likes? another follower chimed in.

“This is so sweet,” a third fan remarked.

“So adorable! Happiness to you guys,” another added, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Hugh often gives his audience a glimpse into his personality through his social media accounts, where he frequently interacts with co-stars of his, such as actor Ryan Reynolds. Back in April 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, he and Ryan put a temporary pause on their cheeky “feud” in order to join forces for a fundraiser.