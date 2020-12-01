Johnny Galecki Reportedly Splits From Girlfriend Alaina Meyer As Their Baby Boy Turns 1

'The Big Bang Theory' alum will continue to co-parent his son with his ex-girlfriend.

Johnny Galecki and his longtime love Alaina Meyer have reportedly split.

The celebrity couple, who announced the birth of their son, Avery, last December have ended their two-year relationship and plan to co-parent their child, according to a source for People.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that the two haven’t posted photos of each other on their media pages since April. Galecki almost seemed like a single dad as he posted pumpkin patch pics with pal Randy Houser earlier this fall. But last week, Alaina shared an Instagram post, seen here, which did include a photo of Johnny on the day Avery was born. She also noted that the past year, which included the birth of her son and the sudden death of her brother. has been a rollercoaster.

“Happy born day to my baby boy,” Alaina wrote. “This has been the gnarliest year of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows but even in the hardest moments especially after losing Ryan, there was a healthy baby boy that needed me and kept me grounded and centered. It’s absolutely insane how time flies, watching this little one come into himself is the best gift. I am so grateful for his health and our journey together.”

Johnny, 45, and Alaina, 23, first sparked relationship buzz in the summer of 2018 with cryptic Instagram pics, but didn’t go public with their romance until September of that year. The future parents made their red carpet debut together at the People’s Choice Awards in 2018.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The lovebirds announced they were expecting their first child in May 2019 and even shared several blue paint spattered gender reveal pics, but asked for privacy during their pregnancy journey.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families,” Galecki and Meyer told People at the time. “There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Avery was born on November 23, 2019, according to Us Weekly. The infabt has been carefully featured on his parents’ social media pages, without his full face shown.

While his relationship with his baby’s mama reportedly didn’t work out, Johnny’s former Big Bang Theory told Us that her TV husband constantly sends her photos of his little boy and that he’s very “proud” to be a first-time father.

Kaley, who dated Johnny from 2008 to 210, also revealed that her ex “always” wanted to have a baby, so the arrival of Avery was very exciting for him.