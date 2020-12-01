‘DWTS’ Star Derek Hough Bends Over Backward For Girlfriend Hayley Erbert In Holiday Snap

He asked fans what gift he should present to her and they all appeared to agree on one thing.

Dancing with the Stars six-time mirrorball winner Derek Hough appeared to bend over backward for his gorgeous girlfriend Hayley Erbert in a snap taken on the set of The Disney Holiday Singalong, which aired November 30 on ABC. The couple, who have been dating for five years, performed a dance to the Christmas song “Jingle Bells” during the special.

In the caption of the photo, Derek asked his followers what he should give Hayley for the holidays and they all appeared to be in agreement for one thing.

“A diamond engagement ring?” said one fan, who echoed the sentiments of the majority of the comments posted.

“A PONY!! Or an emerald-cut diamond,” joked Emma Slater, a pro on the series who is married to Sasha Farber,

“Can’t believe you put that out there! What did you expect everyone to say???” declared a second fan.

The dancer had her own idea for a present from her longtime beau in the comments section of the snap. She asked for another puppy.

In the Instagram upload, Derek’s entire upper body was almost parallel to the ground as he rested his body weight on his ankles. His feet were bent in an outward position while he held onto Hayley’s wrists for support. This move came after he twirled Hayley around the floor and he leaned backward in a stunning show of strength.

This move was part of a dance sequence which the couple performed on the set of Dancing with the Stars,. It was decked out with Christmas trees and lights for the routine. DWTS just wrapped its 29th season of competition. Derek was featured as a judge this season and replaced Len Goodman, who could not travel from his home in the United Kingdom to the United States due to travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip began with the couple in bed as seen here. They both wore plaid pajamas. They opened the door to their bedroom to find the decorated ballroom on the other side. After sliding onto the set, they did a quick change into their costumes. Derek donned red pants, a white shirt, and suspenders. Hayley wore a sparkling, short silver costume trimmed with white fur at the neckline. Behind them, a large mirrorball in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head was suspended from the ceiling. A special appearance by an animated version of the mouse completed the routine.

The holiday special was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured celebrity guests which included Michael Bublé, Adam Lambert, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., Kerry Washington, Katy Perry, and K-Pop group BTS.