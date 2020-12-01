Laura Amy Flashes Underboob & Sizzling Curves In A Triangle Bikini

Laura Amy showed off her enviable bikini body in a new snapshot shared with her Instagram followers on Monday, November 30. The Aussie bombshell looked smoking-hot in a light blue two-piece swimsuit that exposed her ample assets and killer curves.

In the new update, Laura wore a tiny bikini and flaunted her flawless physique. The top boasted itty-bitty triangle cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. The cups had a ruched design along its base and were cut so small that they only covered some parts of her bust. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was seen. The thin straps that kept the swimwear in place were tied over her neck and around her back.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported were even more revealing. The waistline sat so low on her hips, exposing a lot of skin around her groin area and toned midsection. In the comments section, viewers expressed their admiration for her flat tummy and chiseled abs. The garment also featured high leg cuts that helped accentuate her lean thighs. The light-colored bathing suit complemented her tanned skin.

Laura was photographed inside her Sydney home and chose the living room for the hot photo session. The babe was dressed in her scanty attire and posed on the floor. Her thighs were spread as she leaned to the side and used her right arm as support. She spiced things up by tugging at her thong, pulling the string up with her left hand.

Laura looked straight into the camera and offered a sultry gaze with her lips slightly parted. The sunshine that came from the nearby windows hit her bronze tan, making it glow.

The internet personality left her long hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She accessorized with two gold bangles and nothing else.

In the caption, Laura mentioned that the Summer season has officially started in Australia. She also shared that her bikini came from Oh Polly Swim and tagged the brand in both the post and the picture.

With over 897,000 followers on Instagram, many of them were quick to comment on her jaw-dropping post. As of this writing, the new share has received more than 12,100 likes and 300-plus comments. Most of her admirers complimented her for her insanely toned figure, while countless others praised her beauty and assets.

“Such a babe,” fellow influencer, Abby Dowse, wrote and added a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Breaking the internet,” commented another social media user.

“You are really beautiful and so, so hot! Your photos make me palpitate and sweat,” a third follower added.