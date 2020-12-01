Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter, Sizzles In A Bold Two-Piece Set

Rapper Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, and in addition to snaps from the party, she took to her Instagram to share a few eye-catching ensembles worn celebrate her big day. In one of her latest updates, she shared two smoking-hot snaps in which she rocked what appeared to be a customized two-piece set.

The pictures were captured by photographer Will Sterling, and she tagged the photographer as well as the fashion stylist in the caption of the post.

Reginae showed off her curves in a simple yet sexy crop top that featured a bold pattern incorporating shades of lavender, white and gray. The garment had a straight neckline that stretched across her chest, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps extended over her shoulders. Her arms were exposed in the look, and the garment ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving her stomach on display as well.

Reginae paired the top with a unique skirt that consisted of two large squares of fabric that draped over her front and shapely rear. They were connected with ties on her hips, but the cut left plenty of skin exposed.

The nickname “Nae” was spray-painted across the front of the garment, with a few embellishments, and the side-slit detail left her voluptuous thigh visible. She wore a pair of high-cut white bottoms underneath the skirt, and they stuck out from underneath the skirt on either side for a sultry vibe.

Reginae added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of large jewel-studded hoop earrings, and a thick chain choker. Her long locks were swept back in a high ponytail, and she stared right at the camera in the sultry shot as she tugged at her underwear.

She spun to the side for the second image, flaunting her curves further. The plain fabric backdrop allowed her figure to truly shine in the snaps.

Reginae’s audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 361,000 likes as well as 2,957 comments within 17 hours.

“Flawless,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The category is body,” another follower chimed in.

Many fans also remarked on the striking resemblance Reginae bore to her mother, Antonia “Toya” Johnson.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Reginae showed off another bold look worn to her 22nd birthday celebrations. She kept the jewelry the same, but swapped out her two-piece set for a skimpy bikini with unbuttoned pants and an undone jacket layered over top.