Abigail Ratchford Goes Braless, Flashes Underboob While Sucking A Lollipop In Smoking-Hot Instagram Share

Abigail Ratchford went scantily clad in the most recent update shared to her scorching Instagram feed. The self-proclaimed “queen of curves” was braless under a cropped tank top that clung to her busty curves, giving off sultry vibes as she sucked a lollipop. The bright-red candy added a pop of color to the shot, providing a pleasant contrast to her raven hair and white top, which the model pulled up on her chest to expose an eyeful of underboob.

The photo cut off just below the chest line, spotlighting Abigail’s buxom assets. The snap teased a glimpse of her toned abs, reminding followers that this internet vixen boasts a phenomenal figure. The stunner posed against a simple, white backdrop that gave prominence to her dark mane and accentuated her glowing tan. She turned her head to the side, holding up her hand and showing off her flawlessly manicured fingers as she pressed the lollipop against her open lips.

Abigail showed her sense of style by coordinating her nail polish with her outfit. The 28-year-old accessorized with a thick gold necklace, which drew attention to the sliver of skin left on display above the top’s jewel neckline. The ribbed number created a modest décolletage that hid her cleavage, allowing her bared underboob to take center-stage. The bombshell styled her luscious tresses in voluminous curves that framed her face, emphasizing her striking features. Her locks tumbled down her back and brushed over her shoulder, grazing the upper part of her chest and further drawing the eye to her bosom.

Shared with her 9 million followers Monday, the smoking-hot update stirred a lot of reaction from Abigail’s online admirers, who clicked the like button more than 87,870 times and left over 480 messages under her photo. Among the commenters were plenty of fellow models and influencers, including Kindly Myers, Antje Utgaard, Toochi Kash, and Suzie Del Vecchio.

“Babe [four hearts] love the hair babe,” wrote Canadian actress Ildiko Ferenczi, who added a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow I thought this was Kylie Jenner for a second,” said Jenna Bentley, also ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Ummm wow [three heart eyes] Abigail you look so gorgeous,” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

“You are just pure sweetness,” quipped a fourth fan.

Abigail addressed her “sweet tooth” in her caption, which was populated with candy emoji. She also assured fans of her love and advertised her black-and-white coffee table book, which dropped yesterday just in time for the holidays, according to the model’s Instagram feed.

The smokeshow offered her audience a sneak peak at what they can expect to see in the 75 pages of her book in a post shared November 29, which saw her posing completely topless for a series of sultry bedroom shots. Check out the steamy slideshow here.