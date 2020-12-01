Rihanna Sits With Legs Apart In Plunging Lingerie, PVC Thigh-High Stockings And Heels

The star flashed underboob in a new print from Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna kept things cool on Instagram this week when she modeled an icy look from her hugely popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The singer flashed plenty of skin in a shot posted to the brand’s Instagram on November 30 as she showed off a wintery co-ord set.

Rihanna sat on what appeared to be a wooden sledge with her legs apart. She draped a puffy coat over her shoulders and gave the camera a very sultry look as she stunned in bright red lipstick with her dark hair piled up.

The “We Found Love” singer wore a plunging floral blue and white bra that flashed a little underboob with electric blue straps over her shoulders and under her chest. It also featured a large ribbon bow that highlighted her cleavage and gave a peak at her large torso tattoo.

She paired it with high-waisted bottoms in the same print that sat in line with her navel.

Rihanna rocked shiny white thigh-high PVC stockings that showed off her toned legs and strappy high heels with criss-cross laces that were tied around her calf.

Rihanna posed in a winter wonderland theme. The star was surrounded by snow and candles, while a huge Christmas tree-shaped ice sculpture was visible behind her.

In the caption, Savage X Fenty confirmed the star wore a new print alongside the brand’s hashtag #TisTheSavage.

Fans were floored by the shot, and made it clear in the comments section.

“The real ice queen,” one fan commented with a snowflake and white heart emoji.

“I can’t believe she invented latex thigh high socks. Revolutionary,” another wrote.

“Damn bow down to the queen she looking icy hot,” a third comment read with several crown emoji, two fire symbols, and two heart eye faces.

“What’s my favorite word?? ICY YESS RIH,” another wrote.

The upload has received more than 75,500 likes and over 440 comments, proving a big hit with followers.

Rihanna’s lingerie collection is a staple on social media, with several stars regularly sharing sexy shots in pieces from the brand. Famous faces including Normani Kordei, Tinashe, and Reginae Carter are all ambassadors.

Last week, singer JoJo wowed in a green semi-sheer lingerie set from the line as she celebrated the arrival of “Sagittarius szn.”

The “What U Need” hitmaker posed in front of a velvet curtain and flashed plenty of skin as she told fans in the caption that December is her “birthday month” alongside a devil emoji.