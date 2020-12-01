‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Spotted In San Diego With Fired Former Co-Star Max Boyens As Season 9 Rumors Swirl

The former Bravo star was seen hanging out with his TomTom bosses and other ex-cast mates.

Members of the Vanderpump Rules cast were recently spotted hanging out with their fired former co-star Max Boyens.

Five months after he was canned from the Bravo reality show alongside Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and fellow newcomer Brett Caprioni, Boyens, 27, was seen out in San Diego with Vanderpump Rules veterans Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and James Kennedy, according to Us Weekly.

“The Toms and Max stuck together all night,” the insider told the outlet.

Boyens was reportedly “dressed down” and “wearing a beanie” as he chatted with his onetime co-stars.

While Boyens is no longer a Bravo star, the source added that he seems to still have a job at TomTom, the West Hollywood bar and restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump with partners Sandoval and Schwartz. TomTom has been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the onlooker speculated Boyens is still the general manager of the establishment based on his easy-going interaction with the TomTom bosses.

“The Toms have had Max’s back work-wise with TomTom shutting down through the pandemic. They treat Max like their little brother and look after him,” the insider said. “It seems like he still has his job [at TomTom].”

The new information comes months after a separate insider said Boyens and Caprioni, a waiter at SUR, were still waiting to hear if they will be asked back to work once the popular eateries reopen.

“Brett and Max haven’t heard anything in regards to their employment at the restaurants yet once they open back up,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s still all being worked out.”

Chris Haston / Bravo

Now that his employment status may have been worked out, Boyens and all of the castmates appeared “chill and civil while catching up with each other” at the San Diego gathering, which followed strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Shay, who recently announced she is pregnant, was seen drinking sparkling water, while the now-sober Kennedy “stayed at the DJ booth the whole night and did not drink,” the source added.

The feel-good reunion won’t be part of the 9th season of Vanderump Rules — if there is a ninth season. The show has been on an extended hiatus following the cast shakeup and the coronavirus pandemic, and it has yet to be renewed by the network.

Bravo’s cameras didn’t only miss out on the San Diego shindig, but also multiple baby announcements and gender reveal parties for pregnant trio Shay, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent, who are all due with their first babies in April. Schroeder is also expecting her first child, a baby girl, in January.