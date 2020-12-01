Donny Osmond Shares New Christmas Memory That Came From A Shopping Trip At Trader Joe’s

Entertainer Donny Osmond shared a new holiday memory that came from, of all things, a shopping trip at grocery store Trader Joe’s. He revealed that what was an ordinary errand with his wife of 42 years, Debbie, turned into something much more all due to a song he heard playing over the speakers as he checked out.

In a post seen here, Donny called the experience one of the funniest things that had ever happened to him.

The caption was attached to a photo of the singer as he posed in front of the grocery store, with a shopping bag in hand, a black jacket, jeans, and a mask covering his face.

Donny explained that he really got into the spirit of the season at the store. He said that he and Debbie were getting some food, and the song “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas/Pine Cones and Holly Berries” from the Osmond Family Christmas album came on over the speakers. That record was released in 1976 and was a double album that consisted of 20 themed songs of the season. That album was the first studio recording that featured the entire clan as performers reported All Music.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

He revealed that there was a woman standing right behind him, singing with the song. Donny said that he almost turned around and said hello to the woman, who was clearly a fan but chose not to embarrass her. He joked that she was singing quite loudly, and he was really impressed because she knew all the words to the holiday melody.

Donny concluded his remarks by stating that whenever he would hear that tune, it would always take him back to a memory of performing it with his brothers and sister, which included Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Marie, and Jimmy. He joked that he now has a new memory, of the woman at Trader Joe’s who gave the happy holiday tune a new meaning for the legendary performer.

His followers loved the story and shared their own remarks in the comments section of the post.

“If you ever catch me singing along to one of your songs, you have my permission to say hi!” claimed one follower.

“She would have loved it if you would have joined her,” penned a second fan.

“You could have given her the best gift ever by joining her but in turn, you were given a beautiful reflection,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“It’s a magical tune, have loved it since it was first released. It’s never really Christmas time until I play Osmond Family Christmas,” remarked a fourth fan.