Holly Sonders Poses Topless For Steamy Shower Snap

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders gave her Instagram followers something to drool over on Tuesday, December 1, when she shared a racy topless photo. Snapped in the shower, the brunette bombshell posed with one hand over her bare chest, bringing some serious heat to the app with her sizzling curves.

The 33-year-old model and former collegiate golfer wore nothing but a skimpy underwear bottom, of which only the side strap was visible in the half-body shot. The item stretched above her hip, accentuating Holly’s chiseled waist and highlighting her hourglass frame. Her trim midriff was on full display in the snap, which cut off just below the belly button, giving fans a peek at her toned abs.

The stunner spotlighted her busty assets as she stretched her flawlessly manicured fingers over her breast. She arched her wrist in a way that exposed plenty of cleavage. Her slender forearm was in juxtaposition with her shapely chest, emphasizing her buxom curves.

Holly didn’t hesitate to get drenched for the saucy pic. The model turned on the shower, letting the water cascade over her body. A few droplets trickled down her elbow, drawing attention to her lean physique. Her hair was wet and fell down her back in a slick style. The smokeshow posed with her eyes half-closed and her lips parted in a provocative expression, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The snapshot was geotagged at Las Vegas, Nevada. Holly credited the shot to boudoir photographer Stephen Bagley, who has collaborated with the model for previous scorching photoshoots.

As expected, followers were all over the sultry pic, which garnered more than 10,200 likes in the first four hours. The smoking-hot look rendered many her online admirers speechless, leading them to flood the comments section with loving emoji as a token of their appreciation. Even so, plenty of her supporters dropped gushing messages under the snap, telling Holly she looked “ravishing” and “incredible.”

“Oh my god,” said one person, who also added a trail of fire emoji.

“I’m in love,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Do you need a towel assistant,” offered a third Instagram user.

“This is a cool shot of you,” wrote a fourth follower, ending with three fire emoji.

The update came just 12 hours after Holly heated up her feed with a seductive lingerie snap wherein she flaunted her insane figure in a purple lace two-piece set and black leather boots that reached over her knees. That look proved to be another hit, amassing over 12,000 likes and 240-plus comments so far.