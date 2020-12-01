‘Price Is Right’ Legend Bob Barker Gets His Own TV Channel Days Before His 97th Birthday

The legendary game show host gets his own space on a new channel dedicated to his classic show.

Bob Barker is about to celebrate his 97th birthday with his own TV channel.

The game show legend, who turns 97 on December 12, is the subject of a new channel, courtesy of Pluto TV and Fremantle’s BUZZR.

The Price Is Right: The Barker Era is a new channel that will feature classic episodes from the 1980s heyday of Barker’s iconic CBS game show. It launches on December 1.

The Price Is Right: The Barker Era will offer round-the-clock broadcasts of the vintage shows, some of which have not been on television since their original air dates nearly 40 years ago. The channel will also feature holiday-themed episodes that will air on Christmas Eve, according to Deadline.

Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto, described The Price is Right as “classic feel-good TV and a part of television history.”

“Bringing the most cherished era in The Price Is Right history back to television is sure to be a dream come true for all game show fans,” added BUZZR General Manager, Mark Deetjen.

The retro rounds that will be featured on the channel include the very first episode with the now-iconic Plinko pricing game. There will also be an episode with a rare double Showcase winner, as well as games that will be familiar to viewers of the current incarnation of The Price is Right that is hosted by Drew Carey, including Hole In One, Cliff Hangers, and Range Game, according to The Daily Mail.

Lumeimages / Getty Images

On social media, game show fans reacted to the news that Barker’s old episodes are returning to the small screen, some for the first time since their original air dates four decades ago.

“Sorry, boss! I’m out sick from now on… Bob Barker is on my TV 24/7 on the new @PriceisRight channel on @PlutoTV,” one fan tweeted.

“Bless you for tweeting this, my new favorite channel!” another added.

“I may never sleep again,” the original commenter replied.

Barker hosted The Price Is Right for an impressive 35 years and earned his spot as one of the most beloved game show hosts in history. He won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards before retiring from the series in 2007, but he has made occasional cameos over the past decade.

Barher once credited the audience’s engagement in The Price is Right’s games for the show’s success.

“The minute we put something up for bid and the contestant makes a bid, the viewer is involved. Once you become involved, we have accomplished what the producer of every game show wants—viewer involvement,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1990. “The Price Is Right has that to the nth degree.”