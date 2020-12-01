‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Abby Gets A Surprise Gift

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 1, tease a spectacular 12,000th episode for the CBS daytime drama. The who’s who of Genoa City gather at the iconic Chancellor mansion to see Abby and Chance tie the knot.

The first families of Genoa City come together to celebrate the wedding of Phillip “Chance” Chancellor (temporarily Justin Gaston) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), according to SheKnows Soaps. This is where Dru (Victoria Rowell) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) got married several years ago. The fact everybody has gathered there for the upcoming nuptials causes them to remember the lovely moments from the past. In addition to the other marriage at the Chancellor estate, many residents also remember romantic times they’ve walked down the aisle. Since it’s Genoa City, there is plenty for people to think back upon.

Meanwhile, Abby is still worried about making the right move with Chance. Thankfully, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) decide to call Chance so that he and Abby can work through her concerns together. Once Chance proposed and Abby said yes, things between them had happened incredibly quickly. From Chance getting shot accidentally to planning a wedding in one week, it’s been a whirlwind for the couple.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

He manages to convince Abby that they are the real deal and will go the distance, and she agrees. Meanwhile, back at the venue, Mariah tries to explain why neither the bride nor groom are there on time, which goes hilariously wrong. Ultimately, though, they arrive. Ashley spends a few moments alone with her daughter before the big moment. She even gives Abby something sweet from Dina’s (Marla Adams) memory box so that her grandmother will have a part in the ceremony even though she’s no longer around.

Nina (Tricia Cast) gives her daughter-in-law something special, too. Then, she and Chance have some time together since Nina is standing up as Chance’s “best mom.”

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) is ready to walk his younger daughter down the aisle as she prepares to get on with the rest of her life. For once, he is pleased with the person one of his children has chosen to marry, so the whole occasion is truly a happy one. The union merges the Abbotts, Chancellors, and Newmans in a way that business was never able to connect them, and the hope is that this new future is a good one for everyone involved.

The celebration of Y&R‘s major milestone lasts all week long.