Sofia Richie Sizzles In Tiny White Shorts While Kneeling With Her Legs Spread On A Bed

On Monday, November 30, Sofia Richie started off the workweek by uploading a sizzling snap for her 6.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 22-year-old posing on a bed with a white duvet and numerous matching pillows. One pillow had been monogrammed with Sofia’s initials and another had been adorned with the letters JC. What appears to be a tablet had been placed on the side table to her right.

Sofia kneeled with her legs spread and placed her hands in front of her. She focused her attention on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

Sofia opted to wear a buttoned white cardigan and a pair of matching shorts that put her toned thighs on full display. The color of the garments — which were from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing — beautifully complemented her bronze skin. She kept the casual look relatively simple and only accessorized with two delicate necklaces.

For the photo, Sofia pulled back her honey-colored hair in a messy bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for PrettyLittleThing.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes. Many commenters also took the time to compliment Sofia’s good looks. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[W]ow this is 1 of your best pics in my opinion… look so good,” gushed an admirer.

“So stunning as always! I love @prettylittlething,” chimed in another admirer, along with a heart-eye and raised hands emoji.

A few of Sofia’s followers also commented on one of the monogrammed pillows.

“Who’s JC tho??” asked one social media user.

“I think this is not her bedroom. Maybe she’s on Vacation at the ‘JC Hotel’ wherever that is. With the logo on the pillows. [Ribbon emoji] Bella Sofia! Share more,” remarked another commenter.

As fans are aware, Sofia is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a post, in which she wore a tiny two-piece bathing suit while posing on a beach. The swimwear featured a plunging halterneck top and side-tie bottoms. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.