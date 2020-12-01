Laura Sagra Sizzles In Dark Green Crop Top And Teeny Thong

Colombian Instagram sensation Laura Sagra wowed her 973,000 followers with a recent post. The update, which was posted on Sunday, November 29, showed the model rocking an emerald outfit that highlighted her toned body.

Laura wore a low-cut dark green crop top that featured one strap. Hugging her form, as she reached up to take the selfie, some cleavage was on display. She teamed this with a patterned thong that sat high over her toned hips. With the scanty outfit, her impressive abs became the focal point of the stunning picture.

Posing with her hand resting on her long blond locks, Laura tilted her head to the side as she took the captivating image. She gave a slight smile as she gazed intently at her audience.

Her golden tresses were parted haphazardly to the side and styled in gentle waves that cascaded down over one shoulder.

Laura completed her look with a couple of gold chains around her neck. One was a large chunky fob design and the other a delicate chain that was barely visible at first glance.

The model appeared to be standing outdoors for the impromptu photo shoot. In the background was a door that was painted in a similar shade to what Laura was wearing. Directly behind her was a window that also hosted a lighter shade of green along the sill.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within one day, the photo had already gathered 31,600 likes and more than 300 comments from her avid admirers.

“Babe,” one follower simply stated.

“You are gorgeous,” a fan declared.

“Very beautiful,” another user stated in the comments section.

“Best abs,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji to further highlight their statement.

In the caption, Laura wished her supporters a “good night” in Spanish, according to a Google translation. Many fans returned the sentiments.

The term “hermosa” also cropped up regularly. This Spanish word means “beautiful” in English.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as they aimed to share their thoughts with the model. There were multiple instances of the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji as a result of this. The muscly arm and various flower ones also got a serious workout as well.

Laura is an avid fitness junkie and often shares Instagram updates that show off her toned midriff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a sexy red lace lingerie set that did just that. The bra top and panties certainly left little to the imagination and her fans were quick to comment on the alluring outfit.