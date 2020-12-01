Gabriella Abutbol Showcases Bare Bust And Freckled Chest In Sun-Kissed Selfies

Gabriella Abutbol teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Monday evening, where the sassy fitness model wore an unbuttoned coat under which she appeared to be naked. She encouraged fans in the caption to take more selfies, indicating that the pair of snaps she shared were captured with her cell phone propped up and on a timer.

Gabriella’s coat featured a gray and multi-shaded brown plaid fabric seemingly constructed from woolen yarn. It was well-tailored to her shoulders, and she wore the back of the collar stylishly popped. The brown marbled buttons lining the front of the garment were unfastened from the other half, allowing it to fall open and display her tantalizing figure.

She posed facing the camera and slightly angled to one side, which exposed a tempting amount of one of her breasts beneath the lapel of her jacket. Her bare, freckled decolletage and shadowed underboob made it clear that she was not wearing a bra.

The opening trailed down to a “V” below her navel near the bottom of the image, making it unclear whether or not she was fully nude otherwise.

Gabriella posed in front of a window with open horizontal blinds, allowing the bright strips of light to strategically illuminate her face and incredible physique.

Over 27,000 of Gabriella’s Instagram supporters liked the post in the first several hours after it was uploaded, and hundreds of people took to her comments section with words of praise for the sultry brunette’s gorgeous appearance.

“Okay I love all your pics usually equally… but I think these might be my all time faves,” one fan declared, adding drooling and heart-eyes emoji to emphasize their statement.

“Taking business casual to another level hunnyyyyyy,” a second follower teased.

“You’re the cutest ever, taking lessons and gonna start taking photos of myself more,” a third person noted, apparently inspired by her encouraging caption.

“I agree, it does make a difference who the model is though,” a fourth fan observed.

This season has forced her to be more creative with her attire. As covered by The Inquisitr at the beginning of the month, Gabriella stunned in a skintight mini dress with a revealing bias-cut hem.

The bikini model inquired cheekily if her fans approved of dresses, and remarked that she was forced to wear more clothing because the fall weather made it too chilly to be in a bathing suit all the time. To date, over 35,000 people have expressed their approval by double-tapping that photo on their screen.