Qimmah Russo Sits On Car With Legs Spread While She Takes A Workout Break, ‘No Time To Cry’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo took a break from training and captured the moment, sharing it with her 1.6 million Instagram followers. The update, which went live on November 30, saw the celebrity sitting on the hood of a car while she sipped a drink.

In the caption, she declared that there was “no time” for tears when it came to making the most of life. Qimmah then went on to explain that her fans could either look at 2020 as the “worst” year or they could put a spin on it and concentrate on all the growth they have done during the various lockdowns and quarantines that occurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Qimmah wore a gray crop top that hugged her form and plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of her cleavage. She also wore a pair of black booty shorts that sat low over her hips. Her toned midriff and belly button piercing were on display as a result of this. On her feet, she wore a pair of plain white runners.

Sharing a variety of poses with her audience, the first one saw Qimmah seated on the hood of a car. Resting one hand behind her for support, she took a long refreshing swig from her water bottle as she rested her phone precariously on her toned thigh.

A second photo showed smiling Qimmah as she now held her phone in her hand. A third photo was more seductive in nature, being a close up as she leaned back further still on the car. Another shot saw her adjusting the waistband on her shorts as she smiled once more. Finally, Qimmah posed front-on to the camera, showing off her muscular form in her exercise gear.

Qimmah’s followers quickly dove into the comments section in order to show their appreciation. Within three hours, the set had already amassed an impressive 23,600 likes and more than 300 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Beautiful and wise,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow!!! Sis you look gorgeous” a fan exclaimed.

“TIME TO GROW AND STAY POSITIVE CONTINUE TO [SHINE,]” another user declared in all-caps.

“Ridiculously beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, surrounding their comment with a multitude of heart emoji.

Many of her followers decided to forego words and use emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, as is usual with Qimmah’s update, the muscly arm emoji also presented often as well.

Qimmah shares a variety of content daily to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she flaunted her chiseled physique while wearing a skimpy bikini. The shiny silver outfit clung to her oiled up form and gave her fans something to really feast their eyes on.