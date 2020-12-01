Donald Trump Called Doug Ducey As Governor Certified Arizona’s Election For Joe Biden

President Donald Trump called Arizona’s Doug Ducey as the governor certified the state’s election for Joe Biden, according to a tweet from journalist Brahm Resnik. Several Twitter users suggested that the president attempted to commit election fraud by placing the phonecall, but there is no evidence to show why he called. Others pointed out that the call’s rejection on television was humiliating.

In a video that showed Ducey officially signing the paperwork, his cell phone began ringing about seven seconds in, and it played “Hail to the Chief.” In the middle of looking through stacks of papers, the governor calmly reached into his pocket and silenced his ringing phone instead of answering it.

“HE’LL GET BACK TO YOU. Back in July, Gov. Ducey said he changed his White House ringtone to ‘Hail to The Chief’ so he wouldn’t miss a call from Trump/Pence. Guess who called while Ducey was certifying Arizona’s election? (7 secs in),” read the tweet.

The post received more than 17,000 likes and about 6,100 retweets. While many suggested fraud, others jokingly replied that perhaps Trump wanted to know how Ducey’s Thanksgiving went and that he rang at an inopportune moment.

“Hey, it’s Donny, just thinking of you this holiday, I mean Christmas season. Things are going really tough right now. I recovered from COVID, but I lost my job, and I’m being evicted,” one person teasingly suggested on Twitter, noting what Trump might have left on Ducey’s voicemail.

Others felt Ducey failing to answer the president was a stinging burn.

“Ouch. When a governor of your own party silences your call, you’re officially a lame duck. Sorry. Those are the rules,” another tweeted.

There were also some who chimed in about how it was even more embarrassing because it happened on live TV.

According to The Independent, today, Arizona officials certified Biden’s win over Trump. Nearly 3.4 million voters cast a ballot, and Biden beat Trump by 10,457 votes — or just about 0.3 percent. Ducey vouched for the accuracy of the votes along with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The official certification meant that Democrat Mark Kelly could officially take his seat in the United States Senate later this week, serving out the remaining years of the late Senator John McCain’s term.

Many believe that once Trump is out of office, the Manhattan District Attorney will prosecute him in several different cases. However, The Inqusiitr previously reported that a former staffer from The Apprentice doesn’t believe he will serve time.