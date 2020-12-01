Casi Davis Pours Water All Over Her Zipped Down Bodysuit

Instagram model Casi Davis poured water all over herself, much to the enjoyment of her 1.3 million followers. The update, which was posted on Sunday, November 29, also saw the celebrity rocking a skin-tight bodysuit.

In the caption, she declared that Cyber Monday had arrived early in regard to her activewear label, Davis Active. However, for many of her admirers, they couldn’t care less about any sales, being much more interested in Casi’s latest captivating Instagram set.

Casi wore a black bodysuit that clung to her form and enhanced her killer curves. The sleeveless outfit featured a zipper that ran down the front. The celebrity had undone this most of the way, showing off a lot of her chest in the process.

Leaning to the side, the shot did not show Casi’s face but a close-up of the activewear instead. In the first snap, one arm rested by her tiny waist as the other was bent up high. Liquid cascaded down over her chest, only narrowly missing her blond hair that tumbled down around her shoulders.

The second photo confirmed that Casi was the one responsible for the wet clothing. In a panned away shot, she was shown with a glass carafe in hand. Tipping it over, the water continued to splash out over the clothing, which was now almost completely wet. Judging by the expression on her face, she was not at all concerned about her attire as she gazed intently at her intended audience.

Casi’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within one day, the photo had gathered more than 9,400 likes and plenty of comments from her avid supporters.

“So pretty!” exclaimed fellow Instagram sensation, Natalie Gal.

“Very very good,” a fan declared.

“That body,” another user stated in the comments section.

“You are truly a gorgeous queen a masterpiece,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the alluring images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, considering the fact that Casi was soaking wet, the water drops were also featured often.

It is not the first time that this particular clothing has featured in Casi’s updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore it when doing a nighttime shoot. Standing on a beach in the dark, Casi showed off just how well the activewear from her fashion label hugged her killer curves.