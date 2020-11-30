Sidney Powell Lawsuit Claims Potential Election Fraud In Edison County, Michigan, A Place That Doesn’t Exist

A witness in Sidney Powell’s election lawsuit claims there may have been illegal voting that took place in Edison County, Michigan — a place that does not exist.

Political reporter Jonathan Oosting brought attention to the claim on Monday, sharing a portion of Powell’s lawsuit that quotes a witness pointing out what they believe to be signs of illegal voting in the key battleground state. They noted that the large swaths of voters went for Joe Biden at specific times, which the witness believed to be “cause for concern and indicate fraud.”

But as Oosting pointed out, there is no Edison County in Michigan.

One of the witnesses in Sidney Powell’s new Michigan lawsuit says in a declaration he thinks there’s something fishy about election returns in Edison County, MI. Thing is, there is no Edison County in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/yZfDWMAFSP — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) November 30, 2020

Powell, once touted by Donald Trump as a key member of his legal team before the president’s campaign later released a statement saying she was not working with them any longer, has been ridiculed for her claims of potential fraud in error-riddled court filings. Mike Dunford, lawyer and intellectual property researcher at Queen Mary University of London, broke down her filing for the political news site The Bulwark and found that it was “way dumber than you realize.” He noted that Powell had promised to “release the Kraken,” but her suit was filled with spelling and grammatical errors and made arguments that were torn apart by judges.

“Their case was such complete nonsense that two courts and four judges decided it was too dumb to fix,” Dunford wrote.

The latest mistake captured some viral attention, with the term “Edison County” reaching the top of Twitter’s trends on Monday evening and many blasting the Trump-connected lawyer.

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

This is not the first viral mistake regarding geography in filings from the president’s allies. As The Inquisitr reported, another suit alleging voting discrepancies in the state of Michigan was actually based on data taken from Minnesota. A report from the conservative news blog Power Line found that an affidavit signed by Russell Ramsland, a Texas resident and cybersecurity expert, claimed that the number of votes in several precincts exceeded the number of eligible voters. But the report found that the data actually corresponded to counties in Minnesota.

Lawyer and author John Hinderaker said it was a particularly egregious mistake to make in a document presented to a judge.

“This is a catastrophic error, the kind of thing that causes a legal position to crash and burn,” Hinderaker wrote in Power Line. “Trump’s lawyers are fighting an uphill battle, to put it mildly, and confusing Michigan with Minnesota will at best make the hill steeper.”

Trump has continued to insist that he really won the race, saying Biden benefitting from a large number of illegal votes but not presenting evidence to back the claims.