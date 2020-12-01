Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter, Sizzles In Skimpy Swimsuit & Unbuttoned Camo-Print Pants

Reginae wore a revealing outfit for her 22nd birthday celebration.

On Monday, November 30, Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that showcased a revealing outfit she wore during her elaborate 22nd birthday celebration. As reported by Hollywood Life, the event was held on November 29 in Atlanta, Georgia, with guests not adhering to the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines.

In the first image, Reginae stood in front of a gray backdrop. She opted to wear a skimpy camo-print bikini adorned with rhinestones. She also sported a matching cropped jacket and a pair of coordinating pants that had been unbuttoned. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. She completed the look with a sparkling statement necklace, sizable hoop earrings, a bandana, and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

She focused her gaze on the photographer with her mouth slightly open. She seemed to have placed her hands, which were covered by her sleeves, in the pockets of her pants.

For the following photo, Reginae leaned to the right and held onto a necklace while smiling sweetly.

She stood further away from the camera in the final snap, allowing fans to see her untied tan boots. The Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta actress had also removed her jacket. She posed with her shoulders back and continued to look directly at the camera lens.

In the caption of the post, Reginae noted that the ensemble was her “[f]irst look of the night.” She also credited her stylist, hairstylist, and makeup artist with making her glamourous look come to fruition.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 600,000 likes. While some commenters showered Reginae with birthday wishes, others took the time to compliment her good looks.

“Yesss baddie you looked so good [last night]… beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“You look great!” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“This might [be] the best you EVER LOOKED,” remarked another admirer, along with both a crying-laughing and heart-eye emoji.

“The stomach is perfect,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Quite a few of Reginae’s followers seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Reginae has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to share sizzling snaps that show her wearing risque ensembles, which leave little to the imagination.