Tyra Banks Poses In Her Outrageous ‘DWTS’ Finale Gown As She Promises To ‘Take It Up 10 Notches’ For Season 30

The 'Dancing with the Stars' host plans to get even more over-the-top next season.

Tyra Banks shared a photo of her baby blue Dancing with the Stars finale dress to Instagram while promising to up the ante for the show’s upcoming 30th season.

In a new post shared with her 6.7 million Instagram fans, the ABC host posed in the fluffy blue frock that took up half the ballroom on the DWTS finale. Tyra spoofed her best supermodel moves as she stood on a cart outside of the parking lot trailers to display the couture tulle gown.

In the caption, Tyra admitted that just one week after the Season 29 finale, she was already missing all of the glam and the weekly dress-up sessions. The America’s Next Top Model alum revealed that the gown in her photo made her feel like she was floating on a cloud. She noted that for the next season she plans to take things up “10 notches.”

Many of Tyra’s fans and celebrity friends reacted to the pic of her over-the-top dress and her promise to be even more outrageous next time around.

“We miss you, no more adrenaline-filled Mondays,” wrote her stylist Brendon Alexander.

“It was really nice seeing you light up my tv screen,” another fan commented. ” Your dresses were AWESOME but it’s the blue dress from [the] last night that I’ll remember.”

“I was watching it because of you!!! It felt like Top Model all over again,” a third admirer remarked.

Others took Tyra’s post as confirmation that she will be returning as the host for Dancing with the Stars for its milestone season next fall.

“So you’re coming back!! Only reason I’ll watch,” a fourth person gushed.

Tyra previously played coy when asked about the possibility that she will return for Dancing with the Stars next season, but her new post strongly teases that she will be back in the ballroom.

The DWTS host’s deal came with an executive producer credit, and she is already rumored to have a lot of ideas in mind for the next round of the ABC celebrity dancing competition.

An insider told OK that Tyra wants to make major changes to the show’s format that include more fashion and reality TV elements, including the possibility of having all the dancers live in the same house as they did on America’s Next Top Model.

The source added that Tyra is even considering including a runway in the ballroom so the pro dancers and their celebrity partners can do a catwalk on each show.