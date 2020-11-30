Ashley Resch Flaunts Buns While Holding A Basketball, ‘5’2″ Basketball Player, Very Realistic’

Instagram sensation Ashley Resch impressed her 938,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 30, showed the model holding a basketball while wearing some very revealing clothing.

In the caption, she joked about her lack of height when it came to being a professional player. Ashley also tagged the photographer Justin Swain as being responsible for the stunning set.

Ashley wore a white tank top that appeared to have been cut to make it cropped. She teamed this with a thong that sat high over her tanned hips. On her feet, she wore white socks and runners. Finally, she held a basketball against her thrust out hips.

Sharing two snaps, the first was a close-up that showed Ashley staring over one shoulder with a sultry expression on her gorgeous face. Her golden curls were haphazardly parted and tumbled down behind her shoulders. With her back to the camera, her buns were certainly on display as she stood in front of a hoop.

The second shot was taken from a distance. Once again, her back was to the photographer but she peered off into the distance. She still held the ball against her body and her legs were now spread wide apart. Her blond locks were swept back as though caught in a gentle breeze.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within two hours, the photo had already garnered more than 7,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Perfect blonde,” one follower insisted.

“Hottest basketball player [ever] though. I can’t believe you’re only 5’2″. I thought you were taller tbh,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“You know what they say… it’s not how big you are it’s how big you play,” another user stated.

“You always look mega WOW,” a fourth person gushed, also adding a long string of emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in an effort to convey how much they appreciated the set. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also got a lot of attention as well.

Ashley often puts her buns on display when posting content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she knelt in front of a mirror while wearing a thong in order to show off her valuable assets. Needless to say, her fans rushed into the comments section in order to make their thoughts known.