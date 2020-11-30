Fitness Model Whitney Johns Sucks Her Cake-Covered Finger While Wearing A Skimpy String Bikini

Whitney Johns thrilled her 578,000 Instagram followers on Monday afternoon with a mouth-watering birthday snap in which she posed in front of a cake and an open bottle of sparkling wine while smeared in frosting.

The weightlifting and bikini competitor looked insanely fit wearing a tiny bathing suit that barely covered her ample assets. It featured a basic design with nautical blue-and-white horizontal stripes and blue straps encircling her rib cage and tied behind her neck. The triangle cups were pushed far away from one another to showcase the maximum amount of her breasts and all of her cleavage.

Whitney sat on a sidewalk with her legs spread wide open, leaning against the white cement wall behind her. Her right foot was flat on the ground, with her leg bent close to her body, allowing her to rest her elbow on top of her knee.

Whitney’s first three fingertips were covered with white icing from the cake on the ground between her legs, which was decorated with rainbow sprinkles, candles, and multi-colored rainbow curling ribbon. A bottle of Moet and Chandon Imperial Brut was placed next to the celebratory treat.

She placed her middle finger between her pouted lips and appeared to be tasting the sweet confection, her eyes closed with enjoyment. One of her breasts and the opposing shoulder were also dotted with the creamy topping. She draped her left hand between her thighs, which blocked most of her bikini bottom from view and displayed a large, sparkling solitaire on her left ring finger.

Despite the relaxed appearance of her pose, the distinct lines of Whitney’s six-pack were visible, accentuated by a play of light and shadow across her taut abdomen.

The wall against which she posed was slightly marked from outside elements. Bright sunshine cast the shadow of a building with scalloped roof tiles onto the surface to her right.

Whitney credited Los Angeles-based photographer and creative director Ashlee K for the provocative image. Although Whitney just celebrated a birthday yesterday, November 29, her comment in the caption indicated that the photo shoot had occurred prior to this year.

Whitney’s Instagram supporters eagerly flooded her comments section with birthday wishes and praise for the 30-year-old’s amazing appearance.

“That’s so hot,” one fan observed.

“Girl you can get it,” a second person praised.

“Kudos to you for looking so good,” a third fan remarked.

“OMG!! You are absolutely gorgeous!!!” a fourth follower exclaimed.