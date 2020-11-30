Hannah Palmer Flaunts Bronze Buns In Cheeky New Instagram Share

Hannah Palmer set fire to her Instagram feed with another scorching update that saw her wearing little clothing. The model posted the double-photo update to her feed on November 30, and her fans have been loving the sight.

The first image in the set saw Hannah posed with her figure turned in profile. She appeared to be outdoors where streaks of sunlight illuminated that wall at her back. Hannah rested one arm on a counter in front of her and ran the opposite through her hair. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare, popping her booty back to accentuate her curves. Hannah flaunted her incredible figure in a sexy set from Oh Polly.

On her upper-half, she sported a white top with light pink accents that popped against her allover glow. Its sleeves were capped and hit near her biceps, leaving her slender arms on display for her fans to admire. The garment also featured a sexy, cropped cut that exposed her trim midsection and tiny waist.

Hannah added a pair of sexy bottoms that matched the same color and cut as her top. They had a thick pink band that was worn high on her hips, leaving her bronze legs entirely in view. Its cheeky cut showed off her bronze booty — something that her audience hardly seemed bothered by. Hannah wore her long, blond locks with a middle part and loose waves spilled over her shoulder and back. She completed the racy outfit with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The second photo in the series saw Hannah posed in the exact same spot. She sat on the top of the counter, facing her chest toward the camera and giving a sultry stare into the lens. Hannah draped one of her legs off the counter’s side and tucked the opposite on an object outside of the frame.

Fans have not been shy about showering the images with love. Within minutes, the update has accrued more than 28,000 likes and 400 comments, and that number continues to climb. Most Instagrammers applauded Hannah on her fit figure, while a few more expressed their feelings by using emoji.

“Smoking hot and gorgeous. It doesn’t get any better than this,” one Instagrammer raved.

“You are so dang fine!” a second fan gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

“We need more people like you in the world!” another social media user complimented.

“I’m sad that I’m at the end of my Hannah Palmer calendar,” a fourth chimed in with the addition of a few hearts.