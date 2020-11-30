Laurence Bédard Spreads Long Legs While Wearing Black Corset And Fire Engine Red Thigh-High Boots

Instagram model Laurence Bédard put on a leggy display for her 2.8 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Monday, November 30, showed the celebrity wearing a set of killer heels and a black corset. Flaunting her enviable curves, her fans were instantly captivated.

In the caption, she tagged Fashion Nova as being responsible for her sultry look. She also indicated that the fashion label was having a massive Cyber Monday sale, meaning her supporters were in luck price-wise should they want to replicate the stunning outfit.

Laurence wore a pair of bright fire engine red suede boots. Featuring pointy toes and wicked heels, the thigh-high boots were very much the focal point of Laurence’s pic.

She also wore a black corset top with double straps. A zipper ran down the middle and held the item closed. Above that, a keyhole section was closed with a clip and showed off a little of the model’s cleavage. Several straps and buckles also featured on the item of clothing.

The Instagram sensation completed the look with a tiny black thong that was partially covered by the garter belt straps that dangled down over her smooth thighs.

Laurence was seated on top of a gray sofa. Her long legs were spread as she rested against the brick wall behind. As she leaned back, she fiddled with the top of her corset, looking down at what she was doing. Behind her was a large canvas with an abstract design.

As soon as she posted the image, her admirers rushed in to show their appreciation. In less than an hour, the photo had already racked up an impressive 14,400 likes and plenty of comments from as well.

“You look amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Them boots tho,” a fan declared.

“Gorgeous girl,” another user insisted.

“This is [hot] mama,” a fourth person wrote, also using several of the fire emoji to emphasize just how sizzling they thought the image was.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. As occurs regularly with Laurence’s posts, the fire, heart-eyes, and the heart ones appeared to be the most popular among her fanbase. However, the tongue-hanging-out and thumbs up also got plenty of attention as well.

Laurence often shares fashion updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a dusty pick ruched mini dress that complimented her every curve. As soon as she posted that update, her fans couldn’t wait to voice their opinion on the outfit.