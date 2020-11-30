Joe Biden Nominee Mocked For Predicting Tulsi Gabbard Would Try & Help Donald Trump

Joe Biden nominated Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget in his forthcoming administration on Monday, which has drawn some backlash. Notably, journalist Glenn Greenwald resurfaced the American political consultant’s past comments on former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard.

“My prediction: Tulsi runs as third party Green candidate to help Trump win. I will take bets on this,” she tweeted in July 2019.

Gabbard ultimately ended her presidential run and endorsed Biden, and Greenwald suggested that Tanden and other pundits rarely face repercussions for their failures.

“The elite political and media class in the U.S. deserve every last iota of scorn they receive. Nobody is more rewarded for failure, stupidity and malevolence than they.”

Others echoed Greenwald’s views on Tanden’s prediction.

“Her attack on tulsi gabbard was a disgrace and turned out false,” one user tweeted.

Gabbard has frequently been the target of attacks from prominent Democrats. As The Inquisitr reported, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton previously suggested the Hawaii Rep. was a Russian asset, which drove Gabbard to file a defamation lawsuit against the Democrat.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Now that Biden has tapped Tanden for his administration, scrutiny on her past is intensifying. Grayzone journalist Ben Norton highlighted that the former government official previously suggested that the United States take oil from Libya to counter the American deficit. She allegedly indicated that the plan would be a trade-off for the U.S. bombing the country, which has since become notorious for its slave markets.

Tanden also revealed the name of an anonymous Center for American Progress employee who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment Refinery29 reported. The controversial move came amid an all-hands meeting that followed BuzzFeed News’ reporting on a purported culture of sexual harassment — as well as retaliation against those who speak out on it — at the liberal think-tank.

According to Refinery29, Tanden has received particular criticism from progressives over the course of her career, which included public advocation for cutting social security and other social safety nets.

“Thankfully, the rightful — and swift — condemnation of Tanden’s appointment shows that the left is not going to disengage from the political sphere once Trump leaves office.”

Nevertheless, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan noted that Tanden’s nomination had received support from progressives such as Barbara Lee, Elizabeth Warren, and Stacey Abrams.

As reported by NBC News, Tanden’s nomination has also received pushback from Republican lawmakers. According to Drew Brandewie, communications director for GOP Sen. John Cornyn, Tanden has “zero chance of being confirmed” due to opposition in the Republican-led Senate.