Winnie Harlow Poses On Her Knees At The Beach Wearing Zebra-Print Bikini

Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The successful model is no stranger to impressing her followers with her beauty and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant stunned in a zebra-print bikini that featured thin straps. The attire displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. Harlow teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. She accessorized herself with bracelets, rings, necklaces, and large hoop earrings. Harlow opted for stylish shades and rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. She is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for a short dark pixie cut.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the What Would You Do? actress was captured at the beach fairly side-on in front of a cloudy blue sky. Harlow was snapped on her knees while on the sand with both her hands raised. She placed her sunglasses on top of her head and gazed down for the snap.

In the third and final frame, Harlow held her shades in her hand and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She tilted her head back slightly and looked over at the camera with a soft expression.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 80,700 likes and over 220 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“This bikini is everything! Love the animal print,” one user wrote, adding the red heart emoji.

“Dictionaries should have your pictures next to the word “Beautiful”,” another person shared.

“U want a supermodel pose like me real friend Winnie,” remarked a third fan, referencing lyrics from Drake’s song “Signs.”

“All I see is a work of art,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Harlow is currently in Jamacia with her father.

Earlier this month, Harlow made an appearance at this year’s virtual MTV Europe Music Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short, striped dress that featured orange, pink, and green colors for her red carpet look. Harlow’s attire made quite the statement and had a dramatic train attached to the back. She completed her outfit with high heels that helped give her some extra height. Harlow accessorized with dangling earrings, a jeweled necklace, and rings while sporting her long, wavy luscious locks down.