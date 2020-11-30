Camila Bernal Puts Buns On Display In Beach Video, ‘In My Element’

Instagram sensation Camila Bernal delighted her 1.4 million followers with her recent social media video. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 30, showed the model frolicking at the beach.

In the caption, she stated that she was definitely in “her element” and her supporters quickly agreed as they flooded the comments section with their praise.

Camila wore a mismatched bikini. The pale-colored top featured an animal-print pattern. This was not entirely evident in her latest update. However, it could certainly be ascertained in close-up shots in previous Instagram posts that were shared on the weekend.

The black bikini briefs sat high over her curvaceous hips. Several shoestring straps looped around and dipped down at the front to join in the center. When the celebrity turned around, her famous booty was evident.

Her dark hair was relatively unstyled. She had plaited the front but the rest whipped around her face in the breeze and hung down over her shoulders during the majority of the video.

At the beginning, Camila adjusting the straps of her bathing suit before walking in the waves. She was then shown standing in the shallows as she looked briefly over her shoulder. Camila continued on in a variety of poses, including kneeling in the sand. Toward the end, the model walked back toward the water, lifting her arms high into the air and spinning around as she did so.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. Within two hours, the clip had already garnered more than 7,200 likes and plenty of praise from her adoring fans.

“Obsessed with you,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“A goddess in the water,” a fan insisted.

“Always so stunning, so pretty. Gorgeous” another user wrote.

“Wow!” a fourth person simply stated, also adding a row of the peach emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to forego words and use emoji instead as a way to show their appreciation for the stunning clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and fire ones. However, considering the fact that Camila was flaunting her enviable buns, the peach emoji also got a serious workout as well.

