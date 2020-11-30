Donald Trump ‘Sold Cocaine’ Out Of ‘His Towers & Casinos’ According To Former ‘The Apprentice’ Staffer

Comedian and former staffer at The Apprentice, Noel Casler, continued telling everything he knows about Donald Trump on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“Trump sold cocaine out [of] his towers & casinos for decades, laundered money for the Russian mob, blackmailed his rivals & sexually assaulted women for sport and folks are like: ‘why didn’t anyone tell us about him’ it was never a secret, you just needed to look,” tweeted Casler.

The tweet received a lot of attention, with more than 13,300 Twitter users hitting the “like” button and nearly 4,000 retweeting it with or without a quote. At least one person claiming to work at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City in the mid-90s also confirmed that when she worked there, the executive offices had plenty of cocaine, but she didn’t know where it came from.

Many others on the thread chimed in with sleazy and questionable stories about the president well before his years in the Oval Office. Some noted that they’d read about him in tabloids in the 1980s and 1990s and mentioned his bankruptcies and high profile divorces. Several questioned why he never received a punishment if he’d really committed such crimes over the years.

Casler later retweeted a previous thread he’d created in late October about what he called “Trump’s cocaine cowboy days.”

In the thread, Casler relayed a story about the president’s former pilot who got caught in Ohio with a lot of the illegal drug. The case got moved to New Jersey, and ultimately, the pilot ended up with a small sentence and moved into Trump Tower after his release.

“Here’s where it gets interesting: Keith Schiller was NYPD on narcotics squad, his job was literally to bust down doors and take possession of large scale drug-seizures,” read the tweet.

The former staffer wrote that Schiller saw Trump in court and approached him about being part of the brand’s security team. Shortly after that, Schiller retired from the New York Police Department and became Trump’s full-time bodyguard.

Several New Yorkers chimed in and said that they’d tried to warn the rest of the country after Trump announced his candidacy in 2015 and throughout the 2016 presidential election.

