January Jones Shows Some Skin In Cropped Tank Top & References ‘Crazy Quarantined Mood’ In Instagram Update

The actress flaunted her fantastic figure in a casual outfit.

On Monday, November 30, January Jones, 42, started off the workweek by sharing a stunning snap with her 1 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the Mad Men star posed in what appears to be her backyard. A grassy area and numerous trees can be seen in the background.

The mother-of-one showed some skin in a cropped lavender tank top and a matching cardigan that had slid off of her shoulder. She also sported a pair of blue jeans. January finished off the casual look with a gold statement necklace and a pair of coordinating hoop earrings.

The X-Men: First Class actress also wore her short hair down in a deep side part. She had tucked some of her hair behind her ear, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

For the photo, January faced forward and hooked her thumb in the belt loop of her pants. She placed one of her hands on the side of her head and looked directly at the photographer, as she smiled brightly.

In the caption of the post, January humorously noted that her “crazy quarantined moods” could soon be making a comeback. She also revealed her loved ones had previously been checking in on her mental state via text messages.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes. Quite a few of January’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“I love it, you are the most beautiful woman!!!” wrote one fan.

“God, I wish I’d look like this when I’m losing it,” added a different devotee, along with an index pointing up, crying-laughing, and pink heart emoji, seemingly in reference to January’s caption.

“I love your photos you are very pretty,” remarked another admirer.

“Looking gorgeous January. I’ve enjoyed your Instagram during quarantine. [Humorous] and entertaining. Thank you!!” chimed in a fourth social media user, adding two smiling face emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress.

As fans aware, January is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a pink bra. That post has been liked over 78,000 times since it was shared.