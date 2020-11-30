Fitness Model Brit Manuela Unwraps Herself Like A Gift In Latest Festive Update

Fitness model Brit Manuela put her 1.2 million Instagram followers in a festive mood with her most recent update on Monday afternoon, which featured the striking brunette in a holiday-themed transition video that showcased her sculpted physique.

Brit selected the track “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey as the musical accompaniment for the post, and added a happy exclamation in the caption about the commencement of the season. Over 13,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after the share was uploaded.

At the beginning of the clip, Brit stood in front of a pair of white double doors facing the camera. The composition showed her from just above the knees, revealing her bare thighs. She displayed a casual, just-out-of-bed look.

She wore a cute pajama set featuring a black, green, and red tartan plaid with turquoise accents. Only a single button on the long-sleeved shirt was fastened, and the rest were left open to expose her decolletage and taut abdominal muscles. She paired the top with a pair of loose-fitting short-shorts with a red drawstring waistband.

Brit pulled her long hair into a high ponytail with a crimson scrunchie and let a few shorter tendrils frame the sides of her face. Her face was fresh, and she wore a pair of over-sized glasses with gold wire frames.

Brit balanced most of her weight on one leg, and momentarily rocked from side to side with a small, flirtatious smile playing across her lips. She pulled the sides of her shirt back and placed both hands on her hips, grinned, and then — as the music in the background began to crescendo — she squared her hips and shoulders toward the camera, dropped one hand, and seemingly yanked her entire outfit off in one smooth movement.

The motion appeared to happen instantly, and revealed a markedly more glamorous version of the social media celebrity. She was dressed in a stunning bra-and-panty set featuring a more petite plaid embellished with black lace accents. The underwire bra beautifully accentuated her cleavage, and Brit seductively adjusted the straps of her panties, which rested high over her hips.

Brit stepped closer to the camera to give a better view of her incredible figure, and tousled her hair, which had been let down and was styled into elegant curls that grazed her shoulders. She gazed toward the viewer with smoky eyes and rosy, pouted lips.

Brit credited the lingerie brand Adore Me for her tantalizing attire.