Kim Kardashian Puts On A Pouty Display Wearing Tight-Fitted Orange Top & Bright Blue Leather Pants

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The reality star is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a bright number for her most recent post.

Kardashian stunned in a tight-fitted orange top that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. She tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted bright blue leather pants that were incredibly eye-catching. Kardashian teamed the look with heels that had jeweled detailing. She kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her dark hair in one long plait that draped over her left shoulder.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the reality star was captured outdoors from head-to-toe. Kardashian placed one hand on top of a cement light post and rested the other beside her. She pushed her left leg forward and gazed directly at the camera lens with a strong look.

In the next slide, Kardashian was snapped closer-up, flashing a peace sign with her left hand. She puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression.

In the third and final frame, Kardashian was photographed sitting on the edge of the street with her legs on the road. She threw up a peace sign with both her hands and kept her lips pouted.

For her caption, Kardashian referenced Harry Hudson’s album title “Hey, I’m Here For You” and tagged his account.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 816,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 192.3 million followers.

“How do you manage to look so gorgeous every time?” one user wrote.

“I love your outfit,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Okay blue! I see you! Make up? Yes I love it,” remarked a third fan.

“Kim: I love how you look so beautiful yet so relaxed in these terrific photographs of you!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut red bustier top with orange detailing. The tight attire had no straps and was paired with skintight latex pants of the same color that showcased off her famous hourglass shape. Kardashian completed the look with red high heels that gave her some extra height. The makeup guru has reinvented her appearance many times over the years, opting for shoulder-length wavy red-tinted hair for that occasion.