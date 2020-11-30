Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestant Jeannie Mai Stuns In Skimpy Brown Swimsuit While Sunbathing

On Monday, November 30, Jeannie Mai, 41, started off the workweek by sharing a stunning snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the former Dancing with the Stars contestant lying on a lounge chair that had been placed in the shallow end of an infinity pool. The pool overlooked numerous trees, buildings, and a beautiful beach. Jeannie bent both of her knees and rested her interlocked hands above her head. She appeared to be looking off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips.

Jeannie — who has been recovering from a recent surgery — flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy brown bathing suit with cut-out detailing. The plunging one-piece, which was from the swimwear brand Matte Collection, put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. The color of the swimsuit also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She finished off the look with sunglasses and a pair of statement earrings.

In the caption of the post, Jeannie implied that eating “turkey” from Thanksgiving caused her to feel tired.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the television personality, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Literal perfection love you Jeannie,” gushed a fan, adding a string of sparkle and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Did that swimsuit come out of a vending machine? Because the moment you put it on, you ended up looking like a snack,” quipped a different devotee.

“That’s one amazing view. You look absolutely stunning,” chimed in a third social media user.

Jeannie’s The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon also took the time to comment on the post.

“A WHOLE THANKSGIVING MEALLLLL!!!” wrote the I Can See Your Voice panelist, seemingly in reference to Jeannie’s caption.

This is far from the first time that Jeannie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

Last month, she uploaded three tantalizing photos, in which she sported a low-cut denim swimsuit. Jeannie piled on the accessories, wearing an oversized straw hat, a thin necklace, hoop earrings, bracelets, and her sparkling engagement ring. That post has been liked over 160,000 times since it was shared.