Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu’s Departure Seems Imminent As Dante Says Goodbye, Laura Lashes Out

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday, December 1, suggest that emotions will be running quite high throughout Port Charles. The injuries that Lulu sustained in the blast at the Floating Rib have left her in a coma, and it sounds as if she’ll soon be sent off to a care facility.

During Monday’s General Hospital show, Dante expressed his heartbreak over the possibility that Laura might be giving up on Lulu. Laura explained that it didn’t seem that her daughter would emerge from this coma anytime soon and that she might receive more appropriate care elsewhere.

Initially, Dante was stunned by this. However, a chat with Michael helped him see things from a different perspective. The sneak peek for Tuesday’s General Hospital episode seems to suggest that he’ll accept the need for this and say farewell to his ex-wife, for now.

The preview also showed that Laura will get enraged and lash out. It may not be anybody specific she is angry at, but rather, the situation as a whole. However, General Hospital teasers reveal that everybody will see an intense side of her that she usually keeps under wraps.

As SheKnows Soaps notes, this isn’t Laura’s only challenge this week. On top of worrying about her daughter and leading Port Charles through this crisis as the city’s mayor, she has Cyrus to worry about too.

She lied to Curtis and Jordan about the PCPD file that is seemingly about the death of David Hamilton. General Hospital teasers signal that Curtis will figure out that Laura had lied about that, and he’ll surely want to know why.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Will Tuesday bring the last scenes involving actress Emme Rylan as Lulu? Rylan has said as much as she could to General Hospital fans about the rumors that she’d be leaving, and it looks as if it is time for those final moments to air.

What does that mean for the character going forward? Many General Hospital fans were stunned over the idea that the writers might kill a Spencer family member like this. Luckily, it seems that may not be the case if she’s just left in this condition and shipped off for a while.

Should General Hospital viewers be prepared to see the role recast? Could Julie Berman, who played Lulu prior to Rylan’s arrival, return to the soap?

That’s one theory that has been floating around social media for the past week or so, but not everybody thinks that’s a realistic possibility. It could also be that the soap plans to bring in somebody new to play Lulu once they’re ready to pull the character out of her coma.

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) recently returned after time away from General Hospital. He seemed to signal that he planned to stick around long-term, and viewers anticipated a reunion between Dante and Lulu. That makes the timing of this head injury rather interesting, and everybody will be curious to see where this all heads next.