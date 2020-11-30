Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Underboob In White Bikini, ‘Miami Never Disappoints’

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 30, saw the celebrity rocking a skimpy bathing suit that highlighted her killer curves, flat stomach, and long legs.

In the caption, she declared that Miami was never a disappointment. However, according to her fans, it was her stunning social media updates that never failed to disappoint.

Bruna wore a white string bikini. On one triangular cup, written in black lettering, were the words “All Influence.” In the caption, she also tagged this social media agency.

The top plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of the model’s ample cleavage. However, as she posed with her shoulders pushed back, a little underboob was also revealed.

The bikini briefs sat high over her smooth hips and the color helped to compliment her lightly tanned skin.

Sharing two snaps, the first saw Bruna posing underneath a bright blue umbrella. Her golden locks were straightened and parted in the middle, tumbling down over one shoulder as she gazed seductively at the camera lens.

The second shot was taken in the same location. However, this time, Bruna had her back to the photographer and now her famous buns were the highlight of the image. Looking over one shoulder, the celebrity pouted for her intended audience.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within four hours, the set had already gathered an impressive 70,000 likes and more than 600 comments from her avid supporters.

“Very beautiful, always perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” a fan declared.

“So gorgeous. God bless you,” another user gushed.

“Just Lovely,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of fire emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also got a serious workout as well.

Bruna often shares delightful swimwear updates to her official Instagram account. Of late, though, she has been showing more fashion shots. However, that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of her curvaceous booty on display. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared an update that saw her wearing nothing more than a thong-backed bodysuit as she posed on a balcony. With her back to the camera, her fans got to see her famous buns as she gazed over her shoulder.