WWE Beauty Chelsea Green Shows Off Chiseled Body In Tiny Bikini As She Relaxes By The Ocean

WWE superstar Chelsea Green started off her week with a trip to the beach, and she shared a snap with her 554,000 Instagram followers.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell lay on the wet sand bed as the waves from the sea came pouring in. Her right leg was positioned in an upward direction, while the opposite one lay outstretched and straight, allowing the water to soak up her foot.

Green also dressed appropriately for the occasion. She wore a tiny snake-print bikini that revealed her slim sun-tanned body, with her long legs and perfectly chiseled abs on full display. The outfit also flashed a hint of sideboob.

The wrestler appeared to have been for a swim prior to the picture being taken as well. Her wavy brown hair was wet and hung to the left, all the way down to her arm.

Green’s right hand rested on top of her head as she relaxed by the ocean, seemingly pondering something. Her face also contained a thoughtful expression as she gazed down at the sand.

In the accompanying caption, Green revealed that she’d visited the beach. It also didn’t take long for her fans to respond to the upload. As of this writing, over 6000 have hit the like button.

Some of her admirers also used the photo as an opportunity to share their love and admiration for the Friday Night SmackDown star. The comments section was full of positive sentiments, ranging from compliments to emojis and more.

“That’s a Queen in her natural habitat,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Aaaaaand my workout starts now,” wrote a second Instagrammer who seemed motivated to start exercising after seeing Green’s physique.

A third Instagram admirer described Green as “pure perfection” after being stunned by her upload.

Of course, a few of the wrestler’s fans also enquired about her current WWE status. Green is currently out of action due to an arm injury that she picked up during her main roster debut earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Green recently provided an update via her social media. While she didn’t confirm when she’ll return to the squared circle, she did reveal that she’s been training through the injury. She’s expected to be gone until early next year.

Much to the delight of her supporters, however, Green has spent some time at the beach during her hiatus and uploaded plenty of pictures of her rocking swimming attire in the process.