FBI Reportedly Contacted Former Trump Campaign Strategist For Evidence Of Illegal Ballots

Matt Braynard, former data chief and strategist for Donald Trump’s campaign, claimed on Sunday that the FBI contacted him to request evidence of illegal ballots in the 2020 election, Breitbart reported.

“The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots. – By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.,” he tweeted.

Braynard noted there has been legitimate criticism of the FBI’s leaders over the last few years but claimed that he is personally aware of “many patriots” within the bureau who are fighting for “the Constitution and Law and Order.” He also indicated that he has a copy of all the evidence he forwards to third parties, such as law enforcement, legislatures, journalists.

Former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline also claimed on Sunday that the FBI reached out to Braynard. In particular, he said that Braynard was contacted by FBI Special Agent Young Oh of the Los Angeles Field Office.

Kline noted that the Thomas More Society — which includes his Amistad Project — retained Braynard and his team to conduct information analysis that would support the narrative that electoral integrity was compromised. According to Kline, this analysis revealed “hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots.”

“After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data.”

Sputnik reported that the Amistad Project is willing to help the FBI investigate possible fraud in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Braynard is working alongside several other Trump staffers to focus on finding victims of voter fraud, The New Yorker reported. According to the strategist, the team is attempting “to turn up the temperature” on state legislates and courts to force them to pay attention to possible electoral interference. This process, he said, requires a fairly small representative sample to cast doubt on the results of the election.

“It’s a little bit like a COVID test. They might just find a couple of antibodies.”

The news of the FBI’s interest in Braynard’s information came shortly before the president took aim at the bureau and William Barr’s Department of Justice for their alleged failure to act on allegations of widespread election interference.

Thus far, Trump and his legal team have been unsuccessful in supporting their accusations of extensive electoral fraud. The president has also expressed doubt over whether the U. S. Supreme Court will hear his cases on possible cheating.