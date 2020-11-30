‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: 12,000th Episode Celebration As Genoa City Families Unite

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 30 through December 4 bring a special union between the Abbott, Chancellor, and Newman families as the CBS daytime drama celebrates its 12,000th episode.

On Monday, Nina (Tricia Cast) — aka the mother of the groom — arrives for Chance (temporarily Justin Gaston) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nina is on hand to see her son get married, and she reconnects with many throughout Genoa City as preparations for the festivities happen at the Chancellor mansion. While Abby has a meltdown considering her past failed relationships, Nina enjoys seeing Jill (Jess Walton), Jack (Peter Bergman), and her son before the event begins.

For Tuesday, the first families of Genoa City come together to celebrate the wedding of Phillip “Chance” Chancellor and Abby Newman. This also happens to be the day on which the soap will be airing its 12,000th episode. Despite her last-minute cold feet, Abby ends up walking down the aisle, and she and Chance begin their life together officially. It brings together several iconic families in Genoa City. Although the Chancellors, Newmans, and Abbotts have often been at odds over the years, the new marriage could end up bringing them together in a new way. Expect plenty of nostalgic remembering by many of the city’s finest.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Wednesday brings some bad news for Billy (Jason Thompson). Evidence mounts that he might have been the one who picked up a gun and aimed it at Adam, ultimately hitting Chance. Victor (Eric Braeden) becomes the latest to question Billy’s innocence, and combined with the police finding clues that point at Billy, the younger Abbott may have some serious trouble in his future, which may cause problems for his newly minted relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Thursday delivers a moment for the newlyweds, and their honeymoon brings an unexpected turn. It may be that they find out there’s a new little one on the way, which would be happy news.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) is connected at her new job with Fenmore’s and the Jabot Collective, but that won’t stop Sally (Courtney Hope) from trying to push her buttons. Sally knows what she wants, and now that Summer is standing in her way, she’s a target.

Finally, on Friday, the week of celebrating the legacy of The Young and the Restless ends with longtime friends Nina and Christine (Lauralee Bell) reuniting for a wonderful moment as they reminisce about their lives.