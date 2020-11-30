Rand Paul Accused Of Committing Treason For Suggesting Election Fraud

Republican Sen. Rand Paul is facing accusations of treason after undermining Democrat Joe Biden’s projected victory by suggesting that the 2020 election might have been rigged.

“Interesting… [Donald] Trump margin of ‘defeat’ in 4 states occurred in 4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM. Statistical anomaly? Fraud? Look at the evidence and decide for yourself.(That is, if Big Tech allows u to read this),” he tweeted on Sunday afternoon before linking to an article on purported vote count anomalies.

“Rand Paul is actively committing treason,” commentator Bill Palmer tweeted in response.

“I always knew you would commit treason,” tweeted streamer Jerry Berg.

As reported by Fox Business, the article claimed that “vote spikes” in Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan took place early on the morning of November 4. Notably, these surges allegedly favored Biden and cut into the lead of Trump, echoing claims made by the president.

Despite accusations of fraud, some commentators noted before and after the election that in-person voting on Election Day would favor the president and create a “red mirage,” while mail-in votes would skew to favor his opponent and shift the race in the Democratic direction as these ballots were counted afterward.

After Paul’s tweet, some took to social media to point out the effect of mail-in ballots and suggested that Paul was overlooking this factor, Newsweek reported.

Red mirage. Upper mid west states counted Election Day votes first (pro trump), mail in votes second (MASSIVELY pro Biden) — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) November 4, 2020

As noted by Fox Business, the commander in chief and his legal team have thus far been unsuccessful in proving their claims of widespread voting fraud.

“Trump’s allegations of massive voting fraud have been refuted by a variety of judges, state election officials and an arm of his own administration’s Homeland Security Department. Many of his campaign’s lawsuits across the country have been thrown out of court.”

Trump-funded recounts in Wisconsin’s Dane County and Milwaukee County saw Biden make gains in the state — 87 votes, in particular — where mainstream media outlets already declared him the winner. As The Inquisitr reported, the Democrat ended up winning the region by over 20,000 votes.

Per ABC News Australia, the president has expressed doubt over whether the Supreme Court will hear the election fraud cases driven by his legal team. The commander in chief made the claim on Sunday during an interview with Fox News and argued that the Supreme Court needs to be “willing to make a real big decision.”

The head of state continues to refuse to concede the election to his opponent and claims that widespread electoral fraud — which he continues to fail to prove — tipped the scales in favor of his Democratic opponent.