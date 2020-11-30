Ana Cheri Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny White Top And Skintight Shorts

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri dazzled her 12.5 million Instagram followers once more on Monday, November 30, when she shared a smoking-hot new photo of herself in a revealing outfit.

The 30-year-old, who is famously known for her workout regimen, was captured inside her home as partial views of her kitchen filled the background. Ana situated herself directly in front of the camera as she struck a very sexy pose.

Ana sat down on what appeared to be a wooden chair with thighs parted. She had her right hand on the back of her locks and her left hand on her left thigh. She emitted a flirtatious energy as she wore a pout on her face and directed her soft glare into the camera’s lens.

Her medium-length highlighted brunette hair was flipped to the right and styled in scrunched-up waves that fell around her back and right shoulder. She sported her nails long with a light polish and sparkle design.

The model showcased her busty assets in a scanty white top that featured a tie in the front and two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment tightly hugged her chest as its low-cut neckline revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The cropped number also teased a bit of her sculpted midriff.

She teamed the top with a pair of light gray booty shorts that featured ruched side-strings. The skintight bottoms highlighted her curvy hips while their high-rise design flaunted her slim core.

Ana accessorized the sporty outfit with a bar necklace and a bracelet.

In the post’s caption, Ana stated that the pieces were designed and manufactured by her clothing company, Cheri Fit. She also announced that the items were available on her website at a discounted price for Cyber Monday.

Monday’s post was met with a large amount of approval and enthusiasm from social media users, accumulating more than 29,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. More than 100 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment Ana on her figure, looks and outfit.

“You are goals babe” one individual wrote, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to their compliment.

“Looking so gorgeous,” another admirer chimed in.

“Obsessed with this fit,” a third fan asserted, following with a single fire symbol.

“You are in such great shape,” a fourth person added.

The stunner has uploaded more than one sizzling workout look to her Instagram account, especially as of late. On November 28, she shared a video in which she rocked three gorgeous sets from her latest collection.