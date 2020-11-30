Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her Birthday While Working Out To Christmas Music

Actress Kaley Cuoco appears to be gearing up for the holiday season. In an Instagram post shared on Monday, she uploaded a video that saw her working out while listening to Christmas music.

Kaley wrote that she was celebrating her birthday, which happens to be November 30, with a little bit of boxing. The video captured her practicing her techniques with trainer Ryan Sorensen. Kaley wore a pair of pink-and-white boxing gloves while her trainer sported training mitts.

For her session, Kaley sported an oversized black T-shirt and a pair of bathing leggings. She wore white trainers on her feet that featured pink accents and bright green show laces. She styled her hair back in a ponytail. Her trfainer was also dressed in black sweats and wore a matching baseball cap.

The video captured the two in what appeared to be an open area of a room that included other workout equipment, a desk, a ladder and other items.

The clip, which lasted about one minute, showed Kaley punching the mitts Ryan held up around his shoulders. At her trainer’s command, Kaley punched his mitts until one of them lost their rhythm, bungling the sequence, causing Kaley to stop and laugh. In the back ground, Maria Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” played in the background.

The post was a smash hit, with more than 120,000 fans hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, the 35-year-old star wrote that she started off her birthday with a nice “kick in the a$$” from Ryan, whom she also tagged. She also asked her fans if they listened to holiday music while they worked out during this time year.

It seemed that most of her admirers were too busy wishing her a happy day to answer her question, but a few did.

“Have been since SEPTEMBER!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Yes! I am working out to Christmas music as well,” a second follower chimed in.

“Happy birthday!!! Hope it is an awesome one. You don’t look a day over 25!!!!” gushed a third admirer.

“[Y]ou are great!!” a fourth comment read.

Last week, Kaley shared a different kind of post that saw her looking casually sexy in a photo that saw her rocking pair of faded jeans. She posed for the snap with bare feet while wearing a white shirt with a low-cut neckline. She sat on the floor while gazing at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.