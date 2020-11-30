‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Looks Flawless In A Baby Yellow Bikini While Sipping A Cocktail

Giannina was joined by her adorable dog for a few of the photos.

Love is Blindcontestant Giannina Gibelli gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about over the weekend when she shared a hot series of photos that saw her showing some serious skin.

Taking to her account on Sunday, November 29, the reality television star dazzled her massive online audience with a set of five snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The images were taken in Boca Raton, Florida, per the geotag, where Giannina decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather by heading outside to soak up some sun.

She was sprawled out across a striped lounge chair for the sizzling photo op and worked the camera with a delicious pina colada in her hand. The first three images were taken at a distance, capturing a full-length look at the Venezuelan beauty as she relaxed outside. The final two were taken selfie-style while she cuddled up to her adorable puppy.

The influencer looked flawless in the multi-slide update as she showcased her incredible figure in a baby yellow bikini from Frankies Bikinis that popped against her deep tan. The set included a sports bra-style top that fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets. It had thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut scoop neckline that offered a peek at her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms of Giannina’s look were even more risque, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and shapely legs well on display for them to admire. It also had a thick, curved waistband that sat just underneath her navel, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The blond bombshell completed her look by covering her locks with a matching yellow bucket hat that provided some relief from the glowing sun. She also sported a dainty pendant necklace to give the swimwear ensemble a hint of bling.

The snaps certainly proved popular with the 27-year-old’s fans, many of whom flocked to the comments section to show Giannina some love.

“You are so freakin adorable, I swear,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous gorgeous girl,” praised another fan.

“Giannina you are goals. Looks, personality, everything. You were my favorite on Love is Blind. So down to earth and relatable. So happy you’re happy,” a third follower remarked.

“Stunning as always,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 48,000 likes within less than a day’s time.