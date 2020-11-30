Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Taut Abs In A Black Bra & Gray Sweats

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish showed off her body transformation in a new Instagram share where she stunned her followers as she posed for a selfie in a black bra and gray sweatpants. She displayed her taut abs and said she already saw a difference after only three days as a participant in a program called 30 Day Transformation.

The gorgeous actress took a mirror photo where she raised both arms parallel to her body as she held her phone, so fans could get a good look at her progress thus far. Her upper arms and chest looked fit. She wore a black bra in a satin material that flattered her curves. Her midsection was bare and her tiny waist was displayed.

Tiffany donned gray sweatpants that featured a white drawstring at their waist which was left untied. They lay low on her hips, and fell just underneath her belly button. She had flat pockets in the pants that were seen on either side of her upper thighs.

Tiffany shaved her head in July of this year and continues to sport a close-cut look hairstyle. For this photo, she wore a wig which was fashioned into a bob style. She added a dark-colored headband to keep her tresses out of her face. The snap appeared to have been taken in a bathroom. Her long nails were painted a brownish tone.

Tiffany said that she already felt like she had made progress and cited several reasons why in the image’s caption. She also asked her fans if they too wanted to do the program with her as she appeared to partner with them for her fans to score a discount.

Admirers of the stunning 40-year-old took to the comments section of her post to applaud her for sticking to the fitness and diet program.

“This is amazing, go Tiffany and by the way, I have the same bra LOL,” penned one fan.

“Kicking butt and taking names, yessss girl,” wrote a second follower.

“You’re on the way beautiful, I see the change,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“You already have an amazing body,” remarked a fourth fan.

On November 28, Tiffany posted a video where she checked in with the team at 30 Day Transformation, as seen on Instagram here. She explained in the 30-minute long chat that she challenged herself to “measure up” in front of everybody and said she believed that there were a lot of people who were afraid to face their progress but she wasn’t. Tiffany spoke of her excitement and admitted that she had already lost 40 pounds thus far but did not say if this was as part of the aforementioned program.