Kevin Kelley, True Kitchen & Kocktails Owner, Goes On Viral Anti-Twerking Rant: ‘Don’t Bring It Here’

Restaurant owner Kevin Kelley is garnering attention for his Dallas restaurant, TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails, but for all the wrong reasons. Just before 11 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, November 29, a video of the restaurateur offering “real talk” to some of his patrons was posted to Twitter by user @DJGreenVillain (as seen below) with the caption “Restaurant SUICIDE on camera.”

The video seemingly began in the middle of Kelley speaking to a large group of customers, with Kelley saying he invested “a lot of money” to establish the restaurant. Without any preceding context, it is unknown what, if any, exchange transpired between any parties present prior to the video’s beginning or if the video was edited to remove such an interaction.

“I invested a lot of money into buying this building, into developing this concept so Black people can have somewhere nice to go to, OK?” Kelley said.

The restaurant owner began to elaborate on his intentions behind opening the venue, wanting to build a place where Black people can “feel good about ourselves as a culture,” before appearing to shout at an employee to “stop the music.”

“And so all this twerking and sh*t? Take it to Prime, take it to Pink; don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant.”

Restaurant SUICIDE on camera. pic.twitter.com/9Bkr6q3lyF — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) November 30, 2020

Kelley went on to say that 75 percent of TRUE’s clientele are female before rhetorically asking how he’s supposed to tell the eatery’s male patrons to “show respect for themselves” before telling those gathered to “get the f*ck out of my restaurant” if they wanted to twerk.

“I did it for our people and I did it for our culture,” he added.

Reaction to the video caused “twerking” to trend on Twitter, in addition to “Ruth Chris,” in seeming reference to the Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain.

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails opened in August in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Dallas Morning News. Kelley expressed his love for Dallas and its citizens to ABC Affiliate WFAA, saying that anyone who loves good food will want to go to TRUE because “the food is the star.”

Kelley — who’s also the managing partner and an attorney for the Kelley Law Firm, which operates in the space above the restaurant — spoke to CultureMap Dallas in June to express his commitment to the restaurant’s diversity in hiring, saying all Dallas restaurants should seek to do the same, from the kitchen staff to management and other positions.

“We will be that model of restaurant diversity and opportunity, and because of that we hope to have the support of every person of every ethnicity and every background.”

Editor’s note: The Inquisitr attempted to reach the restaurant’s management via phone for comment but was unable to contact anyone. Attempts to leave a message seeking a statement were unsuccessful, as the restaurant’s voicemail was full. Kevin Kelley was unavailable for comment when a call was placed with his law firm.