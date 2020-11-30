WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shows Off Long Legs In Skimpy Shorts & Teases In-Ring Comeback

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair has been out of action for several months, but her latest Instagram video suggested that she’s gearing up for her long-awaited comeback to the squared circle.

In the clip, the 12-time former Women’s Champion gave her 4.9 million followers a glimpse of her workout process. She stood in her home gym lifting weights and working on her leg muscles, indicating that she’s getting back into shape for in-ring competition. In the accompanying caption, Flair revealed that she was feeling motivated to exercise and reach her goals.

Flair also wore some tiny black spandex shorts for the occasion, showing off her long athletic legs that she’s worked hard to acquire. The outfit was topped off with a long-sleeved black top, white sneakers and multi-colored socks. Her long blond hair was tied into pigtails, and she wore headphones in her ears.

The video was also a hit among her many admirers. As of this writing, the clip has accumulated over 126,000 views. Some of her fans also flocked to the comments to compliment her beauty, fashion choices and exercise techniques. Many of them also wanted to know when she’ll be back on television screens.

“Oh showing off the amazing socks again I see. Which pair is your fave,” asked one Instagram user.

“Yes, I hope that means [you’re] getting ready for return. Long live the Queen,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Look at that technique! Straight back, straight legs. Good job! Ready to see you back in the ring,” stated a third Instagrammer.

Many of the comments echoed these sentiments, while other admirers simply shared love heart and fire emojis to convey their approval of the clip.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Flair had to take time off to receive surgery earlier this year. She claimed that she’ll be back before WrestleMania 37 in a few months time, but wrestling aficionados hope to see her on screens as soon as possible.

It’s also worth noting that Flair drafted to Monday Night Raw in WWE’s October draft, suggesting that her return is imminent. Inactive performers tend to be left out of drafts, but the fact Flair was selected suggested that the company wanted to get people excited for her comeback.

Flair has kept herself in the limelight during her hiatus, however, and her social media uploads have ensured that she’s captured the attention of the WWE Universe. As The Inquisitr noted, she stunned her followers on Halloween when she dressed up as Catwoman and pinned her partner, Andrade, to the ground.

The image was a tribute to an iconic scene from Batman Returns, in which Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman positioned herself on top of Michael Keaton’s iteration of Gotham’s titular Dark Knight. The upload even led to Flair’s fans calling for her to get a role in the DC Cinematic Universe.