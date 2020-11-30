Brit Manuela Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Skimpy Red Workout Top And Leggings

Social media sensation Brit Manuela motivated plenty of her 1.2 million Instagram users to hit the gym on Monday, November 30, when she uploaded some new shots of her fit physique in a scanty workout ensemble.

The 26-year-old was photographed at a park for the five-slide series. Brit showed off her figure from different angles as she struck several sexy poses.

In the first photo, the model stood up straight while facing the camera as she tugged on her bottoms. She wore a pout on her face and looked directly at the camera. The stunner emanated a sultry vibe in the second frame as she posed from her backside with her booty propped out. She also rotated her head to stare at the camera’s lens once more. She struck a similar pose in the third slide, except she smiled sweetly that time. The fourth and fifth frames displayed her candidly from her front as she walked and adjusted her bottoms.

Her long, dark locks cascaded down her back and shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves. She rocked her nails short and natural.

Brit showed off her sculpted form in a scanty workout ensemble from Bo and Tee, an online athletic attire company. Her tight red top featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that called attention to some exposed cleavage. The cropped number also displayed her chiseled abs. She paired the top with matching high-rise leggings that hugged her figure, calling attention to her curvaceous hips and pert derriere.

Brit completed the sporty look with white sneakers.

The photos were taken in Jersey City, New Jersey, per the geotag. In the caption, she shared some inspirational words with fans and tagged Bo and Tee’s Instagram handle.

The attention-grabbing photo set received more than 14,000 likes in just one hour after going live. More than 240 admirers also showered the model with compliments on her figure, looks, and ensemble in the comments section.

“Inspo for life, you are beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Very cool training set,” a second fan chimed in, adding several red heart emoji to the comment.

“CAPTION! I love you Brit you always know how to make me feel good about myself,” a third admirer proclaimed, filling the compliment with crying-face symbols.

“Sooo pretty Brit, omg, I love this set,” a fourth individual gushed.

The stunner has updated her Instagram account with a number of stunning posts this month. On November 29, she shared several risqué images that showed her in a minuscule, emerald, sheer-lace lingerie set.