‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Poses In Black Dress As She Passes Halfway Mark In Her Pregnancy

The Kentucky beauty is due with her first baby in April 2021.

Brittany Cartwright gave fans an updated look at her baby bump in new photos shared to Instagram.

The pregnant Vanderpump Rules star, 31, posted a series of snaps after celebrating Thanksgiving with her husband, Jax Taylor, in their Valley Village home.

In the slideshow shared with her 1.5 million social media followers, Brittany posed in her kitchen wearing a long-sleeved, black turtleneck dress and short Louis Vuitton boots. The Bravo beauty’s hair was pulled back into a tight bun as she cradled her bump while receiving a kiss from Jax.

A second photo featured the couple looking straight at the camera as they linked hands to cradle Brittany’s belly together, and a final shot showed Brittany’s bump from a side angle and made it clear that she’s well on her way to the date in April when she is due to give birth to a son.

Jax and Brittany’s holiday décor could also be seen in the background of the pics, as well as the remains of a carved bird from their Thanksgiving feast.

The mom-to-be tagged her husband, her beloved dog Monroe, and “Little Baby Cauchi” in the post.

Brittany’s post received over 115,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans and celebrity friends, including her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay, who is also due with a baby in April.

“HALFWAY THERE GORGE!!!” Scheana wrote to Brittany.

A second fan asked how close the two Bravo stars’ due dates are, and Brittany responded with the numbers.

“I’m 21 weeks and she is 19, we are close,” the Kentucky beauty replied.

When another follower asked Brittany if she is still getting morning sickness, she gave an update on how she has been feeling.

“Still get it every day but he is so worth it,” she wrote.

Others told the former SUR employee that she is “literally glowing.”

“Glowing!!!” one fan wrote. “Also this is so my favorite pregnancy style – a nice tight black dress – so cute.”

Another follower thought the gorgeous mom-to-be looked like a video vixen from the 1980s music video for the song “Addicted to Love.”

“You look like you should be performing with Robert Palmer. Absolutely stunning,” an admirer chimed in.

On her “Little Baby Cauchi” Instagram story, Brittany gave fans an idea of how big her baby boy is right now. The Vanderpump Rules veteran shared a post that revealed that at 21 weeks, the fetus is the size of the red rose from the movie Beauty and the Beast.