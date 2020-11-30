Devon Windsor Dazzles Fans In A Textured White Bikini During ‘Golden Hour’ Photoshoot

Devon wore a two-piece from her own Devon Windsor Swimwear line.

Devon Windsor dazzled her 2.2 million Instagram followers yesterday when she showed off her flawless figure in a sexy swimwear look. The two-piece was from her own Devon Windsor Swimwear line and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand justice.

The 26-year-old stunned as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a white bikini with an intricate, texture design. The set appeared to be a new addition to her collection, as she noted in the caption that there would be several new styles dropping later this week. It included a bandeau-style top with a thick rope tie that wrapped around her neck in a halter style. It fell low down her chest, teasing a glimpse of cleavage while also offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

Devon also sported the set’s matching bottoms that were just as flattering. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky style that allowed the model to flaunt her long, lean legs and killer curves. It had a high-rise waistband that sat just below her navel, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs. It was cinched around her midsection with a thick tie, helping to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

The upload included a total of four photos that captured the Victoria’s Secret model romping around a beautiful beach as the sun set behind her, illuminating the snaps with a gorgeous golden glow. She posed in front of a large rock in the first image, while the remaining three slides saw her standing on the shore as she waves gently crashed in behind her. At one point, she stood with her backside to the camera, treating her audience to a look at her pert derriere.

She wrapped a matching white scarf around her platinum locks, keeping them out of her face as she worked the camera. Devon also sported a pair of unique pearl tassel earrings and a silver watch to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

One day proved to be more than enough time for Devon’s massive online audience to show the “golden hour” photoshoot some love. It has amassed nearly 10,000 likes after 24 hours, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Sweet goodness you’re a beautiful person,” one user wrote.

“Amazing pictures, an absolute stunner,” praised another fan.

“So cutee,” a third follower remarked, adding a red heart emoji to the end of her comment.

“Wow wow great!” added a fourth admirer.

Fans always seem to love when Devon models pieces from her swimwear line. Last month, the model slayed as she showed off her ample assets in a sparkly bandeau bikini during a weekend getaway.