Katie Holmes, 41, Shows Off Her Killer Body In A Glam Off-The-Shoulder Ensemble

Katie Holmes showed off her killer style in a glam off-the-shoulder ensemble in a new Instagram share. The actress, who recently starred in The Secret: Dare to Dream, thrilled her 2.1 million followers with the photograph. Social media users hit the “like” button in appreciation over 23,000 times. Katie, best known for her work on the 1990s television series Dawson’s Creek, appeared sultry in the snap.

Her long, dark hair was damp and brushed away from her forehead. It cascaded down her back. On her upper left earlobe, she appeared to have three cuff earrings attached, while her right featured several hoop earrings in varying sizes.

The photos, captured by Bec Parsons, were part of a series of images taken for Vogue Australia. Katie graced the cover of the issue. Inside the publication, she wrote an editorial about her life in quarantine. The article spanned the months of January 2020 through the present. She tackled the topics of love, positivity, and embracing the simple joys in life. It was in January that the image seen below was taken, prior to the coronavirus pandemic which spread worldwide and restricted travel beginning in March of this year.

The garment Katie wore featured a wrap top in several complementary tones. These included royal blue, green, and gray. The top crisscrossed her breasts and fell low on her left shoulder. It was accented with a blue swath of material connected to the top. A secondary piece of material in a deep forest color fell over each shoulder. At her waist, the loose layers were connected into a blue overlayer, which lay over a long, black skirt.

Her right arm reached above her, and her hand rested on her head. She looked seductively at the camera. Katie’s left arm was at her side, close to her thigh.

Katie’s legs were bare in the image, and a length of the black material fell between her toned thighs.

The 41-year-old’s pic delighted her fans and followers, as seen in the comments section of the share, including rocker Patti Smith who noted the actress was “beautiful as always.”

“Hmm somethings off with that blouse. I think maybe you broke it?” joked one follower of the asymmetrical look.

“You are a QUEEN are you kidding me? Gorg! Your body is unreal,” penned a second fan.

“Bella, you are ART personified. This is glam to the umpteenth level. What a treat, thank you,” wrote a third Instagram user.